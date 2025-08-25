Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 30, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from August 25-30, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

STRAWBERRY PRETZEL PIE COOKIE

A buttery pie-inspired cookie rolled in pretzel pieces, adorned with whipped cream cheese topping, house-made strawberry jam, and more crunchy pretzel pieces.

WAFER COOKIE FT. KIT KAT®

A classic cookie filled with crunchy KIT KAT® pieces, topped with a pool of milk chocolate and more deliciously crushed KIT KAT® pieces.

VANILLA CRUMB CAKE COOKIE FT. GOLDEN OREO®

A warm cookie mixed with GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces then topped with a swirl of vanilla cream cheese frosting and even more GOLDEN OREO® cookie pieces.

COOKIES & CREAM MILKSHAKE COOKIE FT. MINI OREO®

A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with OREO® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a MINI OREO® cookie.

S’MORES COOKIE

A graham cracker cookie packed with milk chocolate chips then topped with a melty marshmallow, chocolate drizzle, and buttery graham cracker crumbs.

CHOCOLATE PEANUT BUTTER CHIP COOKIE

A lip-smacking chocolate cookie packed with melty peanut butter chips.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

