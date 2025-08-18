Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 23, 2025

Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from August 18-23, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
DUBAI CHOCOLATE BROWNIE (NEW)
A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.
STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE
A classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with house-made strawberry jam and a dollop of whipped cream.
PINK VELVET CAKE COOKIE
A velvety cake batter cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a delicate sprinkle of pink velvet cookie crumbs.
PEANUT BUTTER MUNCH COOKIE
A warm peanut butter cookie topped with milk chocolate, a crunch of peanut butter-coated cereal pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.
CHOCOLATE MALLOW CUPCAKE COOKIE
A chocolate cake cookie smothered with a layer of fluffy marshmallow whipped cream, gooey chocolate glaze, and decorative white loops.
PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
A tender pumpkin spice cookie loaded with melty semi-sweet chocolate chips.
MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE
The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.
Source: Crumbl
More Eat & Drink
Please Join Our FREE Newsletter!