Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 23, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from August 18-23, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

DUBAI CHOCOLATE BROWNIE (NEW)

A soft fudgy brownie with a crunchy Kataifi and pistachio filling topped with a layer of milk chocolate and drizzled with even more pistachio cream.

STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE

A classic vanilla cheesecake baked over a buttery graham cracker crust, then topped with house-made strawberry jam and a dollop of whipped cream.

PINK VELVET CAKE COOKIE

A velvety cake batter cookie topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting and a delicate sprinkle of pink velvet cookie crumbs.

PEANUT BUTTER MUNCH COOKIE

A warm peanut butter cookie topped with milk chocolate, a crunch of peanut butter-coated cereal pieces, and a sprinkle of powdered sugar.

CHOCOLATE MALLOW CUPCAKE COOKIE

A chocolate cake cookie smothered with a layer of fluffy marshmallow whipped cream, gooey chocolate glaze, and decorative white loops.

PUMPKIN CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A tender pumpkin spice cookie loaded with melty semi-sweet chocolate chips.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

