Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 2, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from July 28 to August 2, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

COOKIES & CREAM TRES LECHES CAKE

A fluffy dark chocolate cake soaked in classic tres leches sauce, topped with whipped cream, and finished with a sprinkle of cookies & cream streusel.

CHOCOLATE STRAWBERRY CHEESECAKE (NEW)

A strawberry-infused cheesecake baked on a cookies & cream crust, finished with rich chocolate ganache and a swirl of whipped cream.

PEANUT BUTTER CRISP COOKIE FT. BUTTERFINGER®

A rich cookie bursting with creamy peanut butter, melted chocolate, and crunchy Butterfinger® pieces.

LEMON BAR COOKIE

A zesty lemon cookie smothered with zingy lemon bar topping and sprinkled with powdered sugar.

SNICKERDOODLE SKILLET COOKIE (NEW)

A vanilla cookie rolled in cinnamon sugar, topped with cinnamon mousse, a drizzle of melted white drops, and a crunch of cinnamon streusel.

CAKE BATTER COOKIE

A cake batter cookie topped with a swirl of luscious cake batter cream cheese frosting and playful bites of mini cookie cake batter balls.

DOUBLE CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

A gooey cookie packed with milk chocolate chips, topped with semi-sweet chocolate chunks, and finished with a dash of sea salt.

