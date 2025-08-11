Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 16, 2025



Crumbl's latest limited-time desserts are from August 11-16, 2025. Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

STRAWBERRY SKILLET COOKIE (NEW)

A warm graham cracker cookie topped with a scoop of mousse filled with our house-made strawberry jam, a light strawberry glaze, and fresh diced strawberries.

PEANUT BUTTER PRETZEL BROWNIE (NEW)

A rich and gooey brownie baked on a crunchy pretzel crust topped with a light peanut butter mousse, a drizzle of smooth caramel, and more pretzels.

CARLOTA DE LIMÓN ICEBOX CAKE FT. MARIAS GAMESA© COOKIES (NEW)

A zesty lime filling ice-box bar layered with crunchy Marias Gamesa© Cookies, topped with a dollop of whipped cream, a fresh lime slice, and a Marias Gamesa© Cookie piece.

CHOCOLATE COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A chocolate cookie packed with cookies & cream pieces and studded with creamy white drops.

BIRTHDAY CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

DULCE DE LECHE COOKIE

A deliciously spiced cinnamon cookie smothered in layers of creamy dulce de leche and a dollop of frosting.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

