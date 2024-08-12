Crumbl Weekly Menu Through August 16, 2024



Crumbl latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 12-16, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Lemon Blackberry Cake – Two tiers of lemon poppy seed cake layered with blackberry cream cheese frosting and blackberry topping.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Chocolate Cake Batter – A rich chocolate cake batter cookie swirled with fudge frosting and topped with chocolate cake batter cake balls and vibrant sprinkles.

Kentucky Butter Cake – A yellow butter cake cookie smothered with a melt-in-your-mouth buttery glaze.

Original ft. M&M’S® Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies – Our warm classic cookie stuffed with creamy peanut butter and bursting with M&M’S® Peanut Butter Chocolate Candies.

Source: Crumbl

