Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 5, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 31 to April 5, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Brownie Batter Cookie – A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

New York Cheesecake Cookie – A chilled buttery graham cracker cookie swirled with vanilla cheesecake frosting and sprinkled with a graham cracker streusel.

Red Velvet Cupcake Cookie – A red velvet cookie topped with a swirl of delicious vanilla cream cheese frosting and a sprinkle of crumbly red velvet cookie crumbs.

Monster Cookie ft. M&M’S® Candies – A warm peanut butter dream brimming with M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies, oats, peanut butter chips, and semi-sweet chocolate drops.

Carrot Cake – Two layers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, complete with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with chopped pecans.

Strawberry Butter Cake – A buttery strawberry cake baked with crunchy sugar crystals topped with a butter glaze filled with house-made strawberry jam and a scoop of fresh vanilla bean whipped cream.

Source: Crumbl

