Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from March 30 through April 4, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

It’s no joke: the Almost Everything Bagel Cookie returns with a new look! 🥯👀 Meet the Almost Everything Bagel Sandwich Cookie—Available for ONE day only Apr 1!

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

DUBAI NEST DIRT CAKE CUP

Layers of silky chocolate mousse, crunchy cookies & cream streusel, and gummy worms, topped with Dubai Chocolate–inspired pistachio crème, crisp Kataifi, and chocolate candy eggs.

Image has been food-styled for visual display only.

CARROT CAKE

Two layers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, complete with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with chopped pecans.

STRAWBERRIES ‘N’ CREAM COOKIE (NEW)

A vanilla cake cookie with fresh house-made whipped cream, strawberry jam, and strawberry slices.

SPRING M&M’S® COOKIE

A timeless cookie bursting with colorful, spring-inspired M&M’S® Candies.

CLASSICS MENU

EASTER PINK SUGAR COOKIE (NEW)

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink and yellow marbling of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

SEMI-SWEET CHOCOLATE CHUNK COOKIE

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

THINS:

CAKE BATTER COOKIE THINS

Two thin cake batter cookies complete with rainbow sprinkles, crisp edges, and chewy centers.

Source: Crumbl

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email