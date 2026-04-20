Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 20-25, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors. More Eat & Drink News

WEEKLY ROTATING MENU

BROWNIE DIPPERS (NEW)

A cup of rich, bite-sized, dippable brownie pieces sprinkled with powdered sugar served with a side of smooth fudge frosting and chocolate sprinkles.

WAFER COOKIE FT. KIT KAT®

A classic cookie filled with crunchy KIT KAT® pieces, topped with a pool of milk chocolate and more deliciously crushed KIT KAT® pieces.

CINNAMON ROLL COOKIE

A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.

STRAWBERRY SHORTCAKE COOKIE

A cakey cookie topped with silky whipped cream, freshly chopped strawberries, and a house-made strawberry jam.

CLASSICS MENU

PINK SUGAR COOKIE

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

COOKIES & CREAM COOKIE

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

BROWNIE BATTER COOKIE

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

SNICKERDOODLE COOKIE

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

CELEBRATION CAKE COOKIE

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

Our classic milk chocolate chip cookie, baked thick, soft, and satisfying.

THINS:

CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE THINS

Deliciously crisp cookies with caramelized edges, chewy centers, and milk chocolate chips.

Source: Crumbl

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