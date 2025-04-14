Crumbl Weekly Menu Through April 19, 2025



Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 14-19, 2025. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

CARROT CAKE (HERE ALL MONTH LONG)

Two layers of carrot cake mixed with warm spices, coconut, pineapple, and carrots, complete with a light glaze and vanilla cream cheese frosting, and topped with chopped pecans.

STRAWBERRY TRES LECHES CAKE (NEW)

A light, fluffy strawberry cake soaked in a classic tres leches sauce, topped with house-made strawberry jam, whipped cream, and sprinkled with a layer of dehydrated strawberry dust.

LEMON GLAZE COOKIE

A lemon cookie layered with lemon glaze and crowned with a fresh lemon slice on top.

CHOCOLATE CUPCAKE COOKIE

A warm vanilla sugar cookie topped with a luscious bloom of fudge frosting and a pinch of chocolate sprinkles.

CANDY EGG BROWNIE COOKIE (NEW)

A rich brownie cookie with candy egg pieces baked in, crowned with more candy eggs on top.

SPRING M&M’S® COOKIE (NEW)

A timeless cookie bursting with colorful, spring-inspired M&M’S® Candies.

MILK CHOCOLATE CHIP COOKIE

The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

