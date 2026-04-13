Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 13-18, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.

Weekly Rotating Menu

Confetti Cake Batter Cheesecake NEW

A cake batter cheesecake studded with confetti sprinkles layered on a crunchy golden crust and topped with fresh whipped cream and more confetti sprinkles.

Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie ft. Mini Oreo®

A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with Oreo® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a Mini Oreo® cookie.

Chocolate Cupcake Cookie

A warm vanilla sugar cookie topped with a luscious bloom of fudge frosting and a pinch of chocolate sprinkles.

Sugar Cookie ft. Mother’s® Circus Animal®

A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white drops then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Classics Menu

Pink Sugar Cookie

Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.

Cookies & Cream Cookie

A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.

Brownie Batter Cookie

A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.

Snickerdoodle Cookie

A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.

Celebration Cake Cookie

A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie

Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Thins

S’mores Cookie Thins

Two thin, chewy, buttery graham cookies baked with a melty marshmallow and topped with milk chocolate drizzle.

Source: Crumbl

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