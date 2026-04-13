Crumbl’s latest limited-time desserts are from April 13-18, 2026. Find a location near you right here! Their menu rotates each week to offer delicious gourmet flavors.
Weekly Rotating Menu
Confetti Cake Batter Cheesecake NEW
A cake batter cheesecake studded with confetti sprinkles layered on a crunchy golden crust and topped with fresh whipped cream and more confetti sprinkles.
Cookies & Cream Milkshake Cookie ft. Mini Oreo®
A chilly cookies & cream milkshake-inspired cookie bursting with Oreo® cookie pieces from the base to the creamy vanilla buttercream, and finished with a Mini Oreo® cookie.
Chocolate Cupcake Cookie
A warm vanilla sugar cookie topped with a luscious bloom of fudge frosting and a pinch of chocolate sprinkles.
Sugar Cookie ft. Mother’s® Circus Animal®
A rainbow sprinkles cookie smothered with melty white drops then crowned with a Mother’s® Original Circus Animal® Cookie and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
Classics Menu
Pink Sugar Cookie
Our classic almond sugar cookie topped with a silky pink swoop of real almond frosting.
Cookies & Cream Cookie
A warm chocolate cookie mixed with cookies & cream pieces, topped with smooth vanilla cream cheese frosting, and sprinkled with more cookies & cream pieces.
Brownie Batter Cookie
A gooey chocolate cookie packed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and topped with delectable brownie batter.
Snickerdoodle Cookie
A classic vanilla sugar cookie rolled in a sparkly cinnamon sugar coating.
Celebration Cake Cookie
A fluffy cake batter cookie with cake batter cream cheese frosting and a splash of rainbow sprinkles.
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk Cookie
Our classic cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
S’mores Cookie Thins
Two thin, chewy, buttery graham cookies baked with a melty marshmallow and topped with milk chocolate drizzle.
Source: Crumbl
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