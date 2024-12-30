Crumbl Launches ‘Unboxed’ Year-in-Review Feature to Share Customers’ Sweet 2024 Highlights

As 2024 draws to a close, Crumbl is thrilled to announce a new app feature to help fans relive the sweetest highlights of the year: Crumbl Unboxed. This tasty new take on the year-in-review trend allows customers to rediscover the flavors and sweet moments they enjoyed most in 2024. With over 200 flavors featured on this past year’s menu, there are plenty of desserts to reminisce on, and many more to look forward to in 2025!

The new Crumbl Unboxed features data from customer purchasing history to create a meaningful look at which Crumbl desserts truly “took the cake” in 2024. Alongside learning how many gifts they sent in 2024, customers will also receive a tailored Crumbl persona based on the past year’s orders. The feature is currently available on the Crumbl App, and users can easily share their Crumbl Unboxed on social media and with friends.

As we near the start of 2025, Crumbl is as dedicated as ever to its mission of bringing friends and family together over the best desserts in the world. Crumbl Unboxed is designed to help customers reflect not only on their favorite Crumbl desserts, but on their favorite memories of coming together with loved ones. Crumbl fans can expect to find many more sweet treats to celebrate with friends and family in 2025.

Visit Crumbl online at crumbl.com for more details.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email