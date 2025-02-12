Crumbl Launches Limited Time Red Boxes

Crumbl is red-y for Valentine’s Day like never before with the all-new Red Box. This bold new color will be available during the Valentine’s Day season for the 6-Pack and Mini 12-Pack while supplies last, offering customers an aesthetic and delicious gift option for Valentine’s Day. Custom gifting options, including limited-time Valentine’s Day stickers and love-themed gift cards, are available for purchase at all Crumbl locations. Eight cupid-worthy flavors are on the menu for Valentine’s Day week, with plenty of romantic flair and some novelty options too.

The iconic Pink Box has been a Crumbl staple since its humble beginnings in 2017, making this exclusive Red Box launch across every location a major milestone. After the limited-edition run, Crumbl will say so long to the Red Box and return to its pink roots.

“Crumbl pink is a key part of our brand,” said Sawyer Hemsley, CBO and Co-Founder of Crumbl. “However, during a week so focused on love and gathering, we knew we wanted to do something special! The Red Box is a tribute to both Valentine’s Day and the innovative spirit that continues to drive our brand.”

Customers can get a head start on their sweetest Valentine’s Day yet with preordering on the Crumbl app. The Valentine’s Day menu is now available for preorder, and will be fulfilled on customers’ chosen date from Feb 10–15, to surprise that special someone throughout the love-filled week.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email