Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through June 8, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 3-8, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Coconut Cream Pie – A buttery pie cookie loaded with coconut filling, topped with whipped cream and sprinkled with toasted coconut pieces.

Chocolate Milkshake – A chilled chocolate cookie rolled in chocolate sprinkles, topped with a chocolate mousse and a whipped cream dollop.

Brookie – A semi-sweet chocolate chip cookie and a rich chocolate cookie perfectly baked together.

Pink Doughnut – A soft vanilla cookie crowned with a luscious pink glaze and a cascade of rainbow sprinkles, complete with a hole just like a doughnut!

Cinnamon Roll – A vanilla sugar cookie topped with cinnamon streusel and swirled with vanilla cream cheese frosting.

More Eat & Drink News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email