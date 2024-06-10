Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through June 15, 2024

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 10-15, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.
Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.
Toffee Cake – A chocolate cake soaked in melty caramel sauce and topped with whipped cream and chopped toffee pieces.
Blueberry Pancake – A warm blueberry pancake cookie topped with a blueberry buttermilk glaze and a buttercream dollop.
Ultimate Peanut Butter – A peanut butter cookie stuffed with peanut butter and topped with a drizzle of melted peanut butter.
Mint Cookies & Cream – A chilled cookies and cream cookie frosted with delectable mint blue buttercream.
Kitchen Sink – An original cookie mixed with semi-sweet chocolate chips and rolled in a blend of salty potato chips and pretzels for the perfect crunch!
