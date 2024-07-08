Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through July 13, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of July 8-13, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

Cake Batter – The ultimate cake batter trifecta—a cake batter cookie topped with a swirl of cake batter cream cheese frosting and mini cookie cake batter balls.

Strawberry Milk ft. Pirouline® – Inspired by a glass of strawberry milk—a chilled strawberry streusel cookie brimming with milky strawberry mousse, topped with a dollop of whipped cream and a crunchy Pirouline® wafer straw.

Salted Caramel Cheesecake – A graham cracker cookie topped with cheesecake frosting, caramel, and sea salt.

Rocky Road – A chocolate cookie stuffed with a marshmallow, then covered in semi-sweet chocolate chips and almonds.

Peanut Butter Chocolate Chip – Our signature warm peanut butter cookie studded and topped with melty milk chocolate chips and peanut butter-flavored chips.

Source: Crumbl Cookies

