Crumbl Cookies Weekly Menu Through August 10, 2024



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of August 5-10, 2024. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Semi-Sweet Chocolate Chunk – Chocolate chip, but make it chunky—a delicious cookie filled with irresistible semi-sweet chocolate chunks and a sprinkle of flaky sea salt.

German Chocolate Cake – Two tiers of fluffy chocolate cake layered with a classic house-made German chocolate topping and rich chocolate cream cheese frosting.

Strawberry Ice Cream Bar – A chilled cookie packed with strawberry and vanilla, layered with whipped white drop buttercream, and topped with a strawberry and vanilla streusel crunch.

Monster ft. M&M’S® Candies – A warm peanut butter dream brimming with M&M’S® Milk Chocolate Candies, oats, peanut butter chips, and semi-sweet chocolate drops.

Blueberry Crumb Cake Cookie – A lemony graham cookie with pops of blueberries and a zesty lemon glaze.

Mint Chip Ice Cream – A sugar cookie with semi-sweet chips, smooth mint chip mousse, and an artful dollop of whipped cream.

