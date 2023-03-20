Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through March 25, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending March 25, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting. (Now containing real almond extract)

Sea Salt Toffee – A delicious infusion of toffee and milk chocolate chips, topped with a dash of sea salt.

Lemon Poppy Seed – A zesty lemon cookie packed with yummy poppy seeds, then stuffed with a lemony filling and smothered in a lemon almond glaze.

Monster – All the flavors you could ask for—peanut butter, chocolate candies, semi-sweet chocolate chunks, brown sugar, and oatmeal, all rolled into one.

Texas Sheet Cake – A warm, cakey chocolate cookie with a fudgy glaze and crunchy toasted pecans.

Raspberry Cheesecake – A deliciously decadent jamboree including a buttery graham cracker cookie, smooth vanilla cheesecake frosting, and a dollop of fresh raspberry jam.