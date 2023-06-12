Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through June 17, 2023



Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week of June 12-17, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Double Chocolate Chip – The best of both worlds—a warm cookie studded with pieces of milk chocolate and semi-sweet chocolate all topped with a dash of sea salt.

Classic Pink Sugar – An all-time favorite—a vanilla sugar cookie topped with a perfect pink swoop of real almond frosting (now containing real almond extract).

Peanut Butter Cup – A classic peanut butter cookie swirled with melty peanut butter and sprinkled with chopped REESE’S Peanut Butter Cups. REESE’S trademark and trade dress are used under license.

Classic Krispies Bar – A crackly Rice Krispies® cookie packed with marshmallows, butter, and vanilla.

Brownie Batter – A thick and delicious treat crafted with chocolate, brownie batter, and semi-sweet chips.

Confetti Milkshake – A confetti sugar cookie rolled in rainbow sprinkles and topped with cake-flavored buttercream and a dollop of whipped cream.