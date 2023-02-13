Crumbl Cookie Weekly Menu Through February 18, 2023

Crumbl Cookies’ latest limited-time cookies for the week ending February 18, 2023. Find a location near you right here! Each week, their menu rotates to give you 6 deliciously gourmet flavors to experience.

Milk Chocolate Chip Cookie – The classic—you can’t go wrong. Thick, soft, and packed with milk chocolate chips.

Original featuring M&M’s® Candies (Valentines) – The tried-and-true cookie peppered with sweet and crispy M&M’s® Candies.

Chocolate Covered Strawberry – A chocolate cookies & cream cookie topped with fresh strawberry cream cheese frosting and a drizzle of semi-sweet chocolate.

Confetti (Valentine) – A soft sugar cookie with heart-shaped valentine sprinkles.

Chocolate Caramel – A thick chocolate cookie smothered with sweet caramel then topped with a caramel piece and a dash of sea salt.

New York Cheesecake – A buttery graham cracker cookie with vanilla cheesecake frosting and graham cracker crust streusel inspired by the Big Apple.

About Crumbl Cookies:

Crumbl’s award-winning milk chocolate chip cookie has always been on the menu with their chilled pink sugar cookie becoming a semi-permanent menu item soon after. Crumbl then introduced its concept of a rotating menu.