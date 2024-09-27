Crumbl Celebrates 7th Birthday With New Dessert, Hosts Universal Giveaway

Crumbl is turning SEVEN! They’ve been celebrating all week (September 23 – September 28) by launching a never-before-seen dessert, debuting an exclusive collectible, and hosting a contest to send a lucky Crumbl fan to Universal Studios for the vacation of a lifetime.

Since launching in 2017, Crumbl has rolled out over 275 mouthwatering desserts

on its ever-changing weekly menu.

Confetti Celebration Cake

Get the party started with a shareable Confetti Celebration Cake! A fluffy,

three-tiered shareable vanilla confetti cake, layered with velvety vanilla

buttercream and topped with rainbow confetti sprinkles. This delicious dessert

is available at all Crumbl locations for an ongoing time, while supplies last!

Universal Giveaway

Crumbl is celebrating its birthday in style by providing dessert lovers a chance

to win a trip to either Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort!

Enter for a chance to win a theme park adventure at your choice of either

Universal Studios Hollywood or Universal Orlando Resort where you’ll discover

big thrills, legendary hangs and a relaxing stay in-between.

For more details about the giveaway and your chance to enter, visit Crumbl on

Instagram @crumblcookies.

Limited-Edition Sticker

Get a free, limited-edition sticker with your order! One sticker per customer with

purchase available while supplies last. For more information, visit www.crumbl.com.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email