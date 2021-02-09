Crews Battle Duplex Fire on Cedar Street Monday Afternoon

Rutherford County, TN—Rutherford County Fire Rescue (RCFR), Rutherford County Emergency Medical Services (RCEMS), Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office (RCSO), and Christiana Volunteer Fire Department responded to a residential structure fire in a duplex on Cedar Street just before 1:30 Monday afternoon.

Crews arrived to the structure, located near Joe B Jackson Parkway, to find fire and smoke coming from the roof on one side of the duplex.

Due to rapid response times from the first due engine, the fire was contained quickly and minimal damage occurred to the unit. No injuries were reported.

RCFR’s Fire Investigation Unit determined the cause of the fire was electrical in nature.

“Smoke alarms activated inside of the residence,” said RCFR Captain John Ingle. “This is another example of the importance of working smoke alarms in the home,” he reminds citizens. “They can cut your risk of home fire death in half.”

If you are in need of smoke alarms, RCFR has a free smoke alarm installation program. Contact the office at 615-867-4626 or email [email protected] for more information.