Creative Girls Rock Hosts Sneaker Ball Honoring 2024 Innovator Award Recipients

Creative Girls Rock (CGR) hosted a night to remember at their fifth annual Charity Sneaker Ball, held Saturday, Nov. 9, at The Factory at Franklin. With the theme “For the Love of Flowers: Creativity, Growth and Renewal,” this year’s event recognized outstanding women making an impact in creative arts, mental health and wellness, women’s empowerment, and youth development. The Sneaker Ball raised essential funds to support CGR’s mission of empowering young girls and women through free creative arts programming.

“We’re grateful for the continued generosity and support from our community,” said Charmin Bates, founder and CEO of Creative Girls Rock. “This year’s event was a celebration of incredible women and their work in arts, empowerment and wellness, all of which embody CGR’s core initiatives. Together, we’re inspiring the next generation to believe in their potential and pursue their dreams.”

During the evening, CGR presented the 2024 Innovator Awards to five trailblazing women who exemplify its core initiatives.

2024 Creative Arts Innovator Award Honoree: Jennifer Turner

Jennifer Turner, a champion of community service and live arts performance, serves as president and CEO of the Tennessee Performing Arts Center, a nonprofit organization dedicated to performing arts and education. With 20 years of experience, she also serves

on two committees and contributes as a voting member of The Broadway League. In addition to those organizations, Turner is also involved with the Nashville Rotary and serves on the boards of other organizations such as Friends Life Community and the Live Arts

Center of North America.

2024 Mental Health and Wellness Innovator Award Honoree: Sabrina Greenlee

Sabrina Greenlee, a renowned community leader, author and certified life coach, is a beacon of hope for domestic violence survivors worldwide. As president and founder of S.M.O.O.T.H., Incorporated, she leads initiatives to empower women and children escaping

domestic abuse, offering resources and mentorship through events like Pretty Scars Into Stars and 100 Shades of Purple. Greenlee has earned multiple accolades, including the 2021 Iconic Woman Award and the 2020 Humanitarian Award, and has been featured in

USA Today and ESPN’s “Cover Story.”

2024 Women’s Empowerment Innovator Award Honoree: Johari Matthews

Named one of Nashville’s Top 40 Under 40 in 2020, Johari Matthews is making her mark on the city of Nashville. Matthews pioneered the ONE Community program through the Tennessee Titans, which focuses on increasing opportunity for small and diverse businesses.

Currently serving as the vice president and executive director of ONE Community and the Tennessee Titans Foundation, she previously led projects such as the BlueCross BlueShield Healthy Place Park through her role at the YMCA. She continues her dedication

to serving her community via serving on the boards for Corner to Corner and Nashville Living Wage, as well as other organizations. Matthews is also an alumna of Tennessee State University and a member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority.

2024 Youth Development Innovator Award Honoree: Dr. Tonja Williams

Dr. Tonja Williams is an educator with nearly 30 years of experience in curriculum development, policy and faculty training. As head of school at New Hope Academy in Franklin, she has enhanced staff retention and school operations, fostering a thriving learning

environment. A member of the National Coalition of 100 Black Women and Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Williams has received numerous accolades, including the Outstanding Principal of the Year award from the Greater Nashville Alliance of Black Educators in 2022

and the Outstanding Administrator Award from the Tennessee Music Education Association.

2024 Influencer Innovator Award Honoree: Dr. Contrecia Tharpe

Dr. Contrecia Tharpe, known as Dr. T, is a communications powerhouse who has over 14 years in the marketing industry. She has provided her expertise to many different sectors, prioritizing the success of small and medium-size businesses, and even founded her

own boutique marketing firm in Nashville. Listed in the 2024 Women of Influence for the Nashville Business Journal, Dr. T serves on the board of numerous organizations and co-founded The DREAM initiative, a reentry program for those released from correctional

institutions.

“The profound impact that Creative Girls Rock has on young girls is a direct result of the incredible generosity displayed by the donors and supporters of our initiatives, including the fifth annual Charity Sneaker Ball. Their collective support not only fuels

our mission but also sends a powerful message to these girls – that their dreams are valued and achievable. It’s through this shared commitment that we create a legacy of empowerment and inspiration,” Bates said.

Established in 2019, the Charity Sneaker Ball has become a cornerstone in supporting CGR’s mission to provide free creative arts programming for girls and women worldwide. The 2024 Sneaker Ball’s vibrant celebration included live music, dancing and creative

arts performances.

For more information on Creative Girls Rock and upcoming events, visit

https://www.creativegirlsrock.org/.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email