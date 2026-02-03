Tuesday, February 3, 2026
Create Timeless Art at the Everlasting Bloom Wall Hanging Workshop at Midnight Grove Collective

Jennifer Haley
Everlasting-Bloom-Wall-Hanging-Workshop (1)

The Everlasting Bloom Wall Hanging Workshop will take place on Friday, February 7th, 2026, at 12 pm at Midnight Grove Collective (111 E Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create a one-of-a-kind botanical wall hanging using dried florals, greenery, and natural elements suspended from a piece of wood.

All materials are provided, and each piece will be completely unique– perfect for adding a soft, natural touch to your home. No experience necessary; just come ready to create something beautiful!

Tickets are $45.00.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Everlasting Bloom Wall Hanging Workshop, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

