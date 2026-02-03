Create Timeless Art at the Everlasting Bloom Wall Hanging Workshop at Midnight Grove Collective

The Everlasting Bloom Wall Hanging Workshop will take place on Friday, February 7th, 2026, at 12 pm at Midnight Grove Collective (111 E Lytle St, Murfreesboro, TN 37130).

In this hands-on workshop, you’ll create a one-of-a-kind botanical wall hanging using dried florals, greenery, and natural elements suspended from a piece of wood.

All materials are provided, and each piece will be completely unique– perfect for adding a soft, natural touch to your home. No experience necessary; just come ready to create something beautiful!

Tickets are $45.00.

More information HERE.

For more local events like the Everlasting Bloom Wall Hanging Workshop, visit https://rutherfordsource.com/local-events/

