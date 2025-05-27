Crav’n is Offering Sweepstakes for Fourth of July Event in Nashville

This Fourth of July, Crav’n Flavor® is once again partnering with the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp as one of the sponsors of the Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th event in Nashville. The brand is holding a sweepstakes event, which includes a trip for two to the Fourth of July bash. In addition, attendees can look for Crav’n Flavor at the event with additional brand activation opportunities throughout the day. Crav’n Flavor–known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers–has found a successful partnership with live music and Nashville.

“Our partnership with Visit Music City has been instrumental in building the Crav’n Flavor

brand,” said Scott Brackney, Director of Big Y Brands & Retail Pricing, Big Y Foods, Inc. and

Topco member. “We know our Crav’n Flavor shoppers have a strong connection with live music and this opportunity to celebrate our nation’s birthday in Music City is just another way we can further develop that relationship.”

Through June 8, Crav’n Flavor shoppers can enter a Let Freedom Sing in Music City

Giveaway presented by Crav’n Flavor for a chance to win a grand prize getaway trip for two

people to celebrate the Fourth of July in Nashville with roundtrip domestic coach airfare, three-night hotel accommodations and exclusive fireworks viewing passes, amongst other prizes.To enter the sweepstakes, visit the Visit Music City site here.

During the Independence Day event, attendees can stop by the Crav’n Flavor Craft Tent

inside the Family Fun Zone to sample snacks from the brand. Children can show off their artistic talents by coloring a special Crav’n Flavor coloring sheet as they watch art come to life.

Crav’n Flavor fans can also snap photos on an ice cream sandwich swing or with a giant ice

cream cone to celebrate the brand’s new ice cream product launch. Additionally, Crav’n Flavor Street Team members will be sampling the brand’s cheese crackers along Broadway

throughout the day.

For more information on Crav’n Flavor or to see where Crav’n Flavor products are available for purchase, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

