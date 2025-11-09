Crav’n Flavor Returns to Nashville New Year’s Eve Event

This New Year’s Eve, Crav’n Flavor® will once again ring in the new year in Nashville as a sponsor of Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash , produced by Music City, Inc., the foundation of the Nashville Convention & Visitors Corp for the City of Nashville.

The award-winning brand – known for its wide variety of craveable meal and snack solutions for on-the-go shoppers – has found success in connecting with shoppers during Nashville’s signature events. Earlier this year, Crav’n Flavor sponsored the fireworks and drone show at Let Freedom Sing! Music City July 4th. This will be the brand’s fourth year at the New Year’s Eve event, offering attendees a chance to sample Crav’n Flavor products at the Designated Driver Zone, Partner Hospitality, and at the event’s Information Booths.

Additionally, Crav’n Flavor will donate food items to fill the pantry at Ronald McDonald House, a Nashville nonprofit that provides housing and resources to families with critically ill children being treated at Nashville hospitals.

Nashville’s Big Bash features five hours of live music, fireworks, and the signature midnight

Music Note Drop. Lainey Wilson, Jason Aldea,n and Bailey Zimmerman are set to headline,

along with performances from CeCe Winans and the Fisk Jubilee Singers, on the free main

stage at Bicentennial Capitol Mall State Park.

Through December 8, shoppers of Crav’n Flavor can enter a sweepstakes for a chance to win a trip to New Year’s Live: Nashville’s Big Bash. The grand prize for two people includes round-trip domestic coach airfare to Nashville, three-night hotel accommodations at the Omni Nashville Hotel, two special viewing passes for the Jack Daniel’s New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash, one Music City gift bag, one Music City attraction pass for two people and one autographed guitar. Click here to enter. Click here for rules.

“Partnering with Visit Music City for Nashville’s Big Bash has allowed us to take our

engagement with Crav’n Flavor shoppers to an entirely new level,” said Boyd Irving, Associated Food Stores Vice President Center Store Value Chain and Topco member. “Through live music and events, we’ve created authentic opportunities for connection — strengthening our brand presence with current shoppers while introducing Crav’n Flavor to new audiences. It has become a powerful driver of awareness, loyalty, and long-term growth, all while celebrating the shared joy that live music brings.”

New Year’s Eve Live: Nashville’s Big Bash will air live on Wednesday, Dec. 31, from 7-9 p.m. CT and 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. CT on the CBS Television Network and streaming on

Paramount+. For more information on Crav’n Flavor, visit www.cravnflavor.com.

