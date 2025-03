Two outbound lanes of S. Church Street at Butler Drive are closed after a crash between an 18-wheeler and a dump truck at 3:26 p.m. Tuesday.

The impact punctured the dump truck’s fuel tank, prompting Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department firefighters to seal the leak.

Authorities are urging drivers to expect delays and find alternate routes while crews work at the scene. There is no immediate word on injuries or how long the closure will last.

