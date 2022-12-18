Craig Campbell Sworn in as Eagleville City Councilman

Craig Campbell could be addressed in multitude of ways this year including artist, songwriter, record label owner, producer, publisher, and Grindstone Cowboy coffee shop owner. Last night, he added City Councilman of Eagleville, Tennessee to his repertoire after winning the seat in last month’s election.

“Opening Grindstone Cowboy was a dream come true for (wife) Mindy and me, and working with the great folks in Eagleville as we went through the process of pulling permits, renovating the building and getting the business up and running was fascinating…and a ton of work,” said Craig. “I’m grateful for the support we’ve received and really wanted to get involved with what goes on with the city, so I decided to run for city council…and won!”

Craig will be one of five city council members, who along with the mayor and vice mayor, will oversee planning, budgeting, citizen concerns, and more for the growing Middle Tennessee community.

The Campbells opened Grindstone Cowboy earlier this year with a focus on coffee and other drinks, and customer demand quickly led them to expand their food offerings. Also a music venue, they have hosted sold-out shows with Canaan Smith, Trent Harmon, and others with Adam Sanders performing January 13 and Lonestar front man Richie McDonald on February 2.

In addition to releasing several singles of his own on his Grindstone Records label, Craig signed, produced and released music on new artists Cody Cozz and Ethan Payne in recent months. Craig and his talented daughters, Preslee and Kinni, released the modern classic “Mary Did You Know” this holiday season and will host two sold-out Christmas shows at Grindstone Cowboy this weekend.

In June, Craig hosted his 8th Annual Craig Campbell Celebrity Cornhole Challenge and raised more than $25,000 for national nonprofit Fight Colorectal Cancer (Fight CRC).

An announcement about new music from the “Family Man” and other exciting plans for 2023 will come early next month.