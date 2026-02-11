Cracker Barrel Welcomes Spring with New Dishes and Old Favorites

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is rolling out its spring 2026 menu with a mix of returning classics and new seasonal dishes designed to deliver the homestyle comfort the brand is known for. Available now for a limited time at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide, the spring lineup features the return of the Ham Dinner, new breakfast scrambles, refreshed seafood options, and shareable starters that give guests more reasons to gather around the table.

What Is on the Cracker Barrel Spring 2026 Menu?

The spring menu is built around familiar favorites that guests have enjoyed for years alongside thoughtful new additions. The lineup spans breakfast, lunch, dinner, and dessert, with options ranging from hearty entrees to shareable appetizers and sweet finishes. Thomas Yun, Vice President of Menu Strategy and Innovation at Cracker Barrel, noted that the spring menu reflects the brand’s focus on connection and comfort. “Our spring menu brings back the flavors guests know and love, while offering new ways to enjoy the comfort and care that make Cracker Barrel feel like home,” Yun said.

Cracker Barrel Ham Dinner Returns for Spring 2026

Back by popular demand, the Ham Dinner sits at the center of the spring menu. This longtime guest favorite features sugar-cured or country ham served with a choice of Classic Sides, including Dumplins, Fried Cinnamon Apples, Hashbrown Casserole, Macaroni and Cheese, and Mashed Potatoes. Each Ham Dinner comes with warm buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins, making it a fitting centerpiece for spring gatherings and family meals.

Seafood Highlights Including Smoky Southern Salmon and Fried Catfish

Cracker Barrel is leaning into seasonal seafood with two standout options. The Fried Catfish features two cornmeal-fried, U.S. farm-raised catfish fillets served with tartar sauce, hushpuppies, and two or three classic sides. The Smoky Southern Salmon makes its return to the menu with a new recipe that delivers a smokier, more savory flavor profile. Guests can order the salmon as a standalone entrée, paired with shrimp, or served atop a fresh salad.

New Breakfast Scrambles and Returning Strawberry Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes

The breakfast menu gets two new savory scrambles along with the return of a seasonal favorite. The Farmhouse Scramble combines bacon, sugar ham, peppers, onions, and Colby cheese drizzled with a sweet and spicy maple syrup over scrambled eggs, finished with diced tomatoes and green onions. The Garden Scramble features roasted cremini mushrooms, spinach, peppers, onions, and pepper jack cheese over three scrambled eggs, topped with diced tomatoes and green onions. Both scrambles are available all day. The Strawberry Stuffed Cheesecake Pancakes also return this spring, offering a sweet option for any time of day.

Hushpuppy Dippers and Carrot Cake Round Out the Menu

New Hushpuppy Dippers take the classic hushpuppies traditionally served alongside the Fried Catfish and reimagine them as a warm, shareable appetizer. The returning Carrot Cake features moist layers baked with coconut, pineapple, walnuts, cinnamon, and vanilla, topped with cream cheese icing and chopped pecans. These additions round out a menu designed for guests who want to slow down and enjoy a full dining experience from start to finish.

Cracker Barrel Meals for Two Deal Available Through Spring 2026

Cracker Barrel’s Meals for Two deal continues through spring, giving guests a value-packed dining option available all day, Monday through Friday. The deal includes two entrées and a choice of a shareable starter or dessert starting at $19.99. The offer is valid through May 3, 2026, for dine-in only. It excludes taxes, beverages, takeaway, carryout, to-go, delivery, and online purchases. The deal may not be combined with other discounts or promotions and is subject to availability.

How to Find a Cracker Barrel Location Near You

To explore the full spring menu or find a nearby restaurant, visit CrackerBarrel.com. Guests can also follow Cracker Barrel on Facebook, Instagram, and TikTok for the latest updates on seasonal offerings and promotions.

