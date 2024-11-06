Cracker Barrel Unwraps New Holiday Menu Items

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store® today unveiled its lineup of festive, seasonally inspired offerings, including new menu items, convenient holiday Heat n’ Serve meals, and a wide selection of gifts. Available now, guests can enjoy the introduction of both new offerings like Cinnamon Swirl French Toast and returning seasonal favorites like Country Fried Turkey, order ready-to-serve meals for home gatherings and find distinctive gifts in the retail store.

“The holiday season is a time to celebrate joyous moments with those you love, and for our guests, there’s no better please to do that than at Cracker Barrel,” said Sarah Moore, Cracker Barrel Chief Marketing Officer. “We’re thrilled to usher in a holiday menu filled with returning guest favorites and new crave-worthy dishes decked out for the season. Whether our guests need a place to celebrate with friends and family or are looking for the perfect gift for that special person on their list, we’re here to lend a hand.”

Cracker Barrel’s newest holiday season additions include:

NEW Cinnamon Swirl French Toast Breakfast : Cinnamon streusel bread, hand-dipped in Cracker Barrel’s signature batter and griddled golden brown, topped with rich cinnamon and cream cheese icings. Served with two eggs plus a choice of thick-sliced bacon or smoked sausage.

: Cinnamon streusel bread, hand-dipped in Cracker Barrel’s signature batter and griddled golden brown, topped with rich cinnamon and cream cheese icings. Served with two eggs plus a choice of thick-sliced bacon or smoked sausage. NEW DIY Hot Chocolate Bar : Rich hot chocolate, topped with fluffy whipped cream and drizzled with decadent chocolate sauce. Customize your own with a selection of your favorite toppings, including holiday cheer sprinkles, chocolate morsels, and a peppermint candy stick to bring it all together.

: Rich hot chocolate, topped with fluffy whipped cream and drizzled with decadent chocolate sauce. Customize your own with a selection of your favorite toppings, including holiday cheer sprinkles, chocolate morsels, and a peppermint candy stick to bring it all together. NEW Sparkling Plum Mimosa*: Sparkling wine paired with sweet winter fruit flavors and a sprinkle of edible gold glitter. Available by the glass or the pitcher for a limited time.

Returning seasonal menu favorites, back for a limited time include:

Country Fried Turkey : The popular guest favorite is back on the menu for a limited time. Tender turkey fillets, hand-breaded and fried ’til crispy and topped with creamy, herbed pan gravy. Served with a choice of two Country Sides, a sampling of cranberry relish, and homemade Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. Available while supplies last.

: The popular guest favorite is back on the menu for a limited time. Tender turkey fillets, hand-breaded and fried ’til crispy and topped with creamy, herbed pan gravy. Served with a choice of two Country Sides, a sampling of cranberry relish, and homemade Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. Available while supplies last. Broccoli Cheese Casserole : Broccoli with a rich cheese sauce and rice, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles.

: Broccoli with a rich cheese sauce and rice, topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles. Sugar Plum Tea : Freshly brewed iced tea with a touch of sweet winter fruits come together to make a magical holiday drink. Served chilled over ice with bottomless refills.

: Freshly brewed iced tea with a touch of sweet winter fruits come together to make a magical holiday drink. Served chilled over ice with bottomless refills. Homestyle Holiday Pies: Available now through December 1 while supplies last, a variety of festive flavors, including Pumpkin Pie, Cinnamon Roll Pie, Apple Streusel Pie, Pecan Pie, and Chocolate Pecan Pie are available as whole pies and individual slices.

For those hosting at home, Cracker Barrel offers Heat n’ Serve options for both Thanksgiving and the December holidays. Thanksgiving offerings are available for pickup from November 23-December 1, and include the Family Dinner (serves four to six) and the Feast (serves eight to 10). Holiday offerings, available for pickup December 21-18, feature the NEW Holiday French Toast Bake, Ham Feast, Prime Rib Family Dinner, and Ham Family Dinner. Guests who pre-order and schedule an early pick up for Heat n’ Serve items will receive a free Digital Bonus Card.

Finally, to satisfy all holiday shopping needs now and through the holidays, the Cracker Barrel retail store has been transformed into a gifting destination. Guests can browse a curated selection of festive home décor, including ornaments and cozy throws, unique toys and games for all ages, gourmet food items, holiday-themed gift baskets, and country-inspired clothing and accessories.

For more information about the holiday menu and hours, or to sign up for Cracker Barrel Rewards™, visit www.CrackerBarrel.com.

