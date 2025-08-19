Cracker Barrel Teams up with Country Music Star Jordan Davis

LEBANON, Tenn., Aug. 19, 2025 – Cracker Barrel (Nasdaq: CBRL), the beloved restaurant and retail brand known for serving up more than a meal, today launched a new fall menu creative campaign that celebrates more than 55 years of country hospitality and positions the iconic American brand for the future.

The campaign spotlights “All the More” that today’s guests – both current and soon-to-be – can discover and love at Cracker Barrel, including crave-worthy new and returning menu items, refreshed restaurant remodels, an enhanced brand look and feel, a limited-time offer and, of course, music from celebrated country music artist Jordan Davis himself, who helps bring it all to life – and to the table for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

“We believe in the goodness of country hospitality, a spirit that has always defined us. Our story hasn’t changed. Our values haven’t changed. With ‘All the More,’ we’re honoring our legacy while bringing fresh energy, thoughtful craftsmanship and heartfelt hospitality to our guests this fall,” said Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer of Cracker Barrel.

Since 1969, Cracker Barrel has delivered heartfelt service, homestyle food and an unmatched dining experience. With nearly 660 locations nationwide, the brand remains a go-to for guests seeking community, comfort and special moments they can carry with them long after they leave. Its more popular menu offerings like farm fresh scrambled eggs and buttermilk biscuits even serve as inspiration behind the hues of a refreshed color palette featured in the new campaign. Anchored in Cracker Barrel’s signature gold and brown tones, the updated visuals will appear across menus and marketing collateral, including the fifth evolution of the brand’s logo, which is now rooted even more closely to the iconic barrel shape and word mark that started it all.

Like Cracker Barrel, Davis draws from his country roots that shape his music and taste buds. With a U.S. concert tour currently underway, Davis turns to Cracker Barrel for a hot and delicious meal and the kind of country hospitality that feels like home – wherever he is.

“Cracker Barrel has always felt like home to me. It’s where the food hits just right, the people treat you like family, and the pace lets you slow down and take a breath,” said Davis. “That’s something I try to bring into my music too; real moments that feel good and bring people together. I’m proud to be part of this next chapter and to celebrate what makes Cracker Barrel so special to so many.”

To kick-off the partnership, Cracker Barrel and Jordan Davis will host “A Taste of Country, Anytime” event on Thursday, Aug. 21 in New York City. The event will bring the full Cracker Barrel country hospitality experience to the big city, complete with entertainment on the front porch, rocking chairs, classic Cracker Barrel games and crave-worthy food.

In addition, just following the event, Cracker Barrel will spread even more country hospitality coast to coast by treating everyone across America to a complimentary Classic Side with any purchase* from August 23 – 24, just for being part of the family.

With “All the More” to see, taste and experience at Cracker Barrel, a new seasonal menu inspired by fall flavors – and fan favorites – is also available nationwide starting today that includes:

BREAKFAST

Uncle Herschel’s Favorite ®– Back by popular demand, this beloved, fan-favorite includes two eggs cooked to order with your choice of Sugar Cured Ham, Country Ham, Grilled or Fried Catfish Fillet, Crispy Tender Dippers or – for the first time ever – a premium New York Strip Steak available for an upgrade, served with Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples, Buttermilk Biscuits, Sawmill Gravy and Grits.

®– Back by popular demand, this beloved, fan-favorite includes two eggs cooked to order with your choice of Sugar Cured Ham, Country Ham, Grilled or Fried Catfish Fillet, Crispy Tender Dippers or – for the first time ever – a premium New York Strip Steak available for an upgrade, served with Hashbrown Casserole or Fried Apples, Buttermilk Biscuits, Sawmill Gravy and Grits. Sausage & Egg Hashbrown Casserole – A double portion of our signature Hashbrown Casserole is layered with Colby cheese, served over Sawmill Gravy with scrambled eggs and a flavorful blend of crumbled smoked sausage, onions, red peppers, and green chiles, topped with crispy fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, with a side of Buttermilk Biscuits.

– A double portion of our signature Hashbrown Casserole is layered with Colby cheese, served over Sawmill Gravy with scrambled eggs and a flavorful blend of crumbled smoked sausage, onions, red peppers, and green chiles, topped with crispy fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, with a side of Buttermilk Biscuits. Bacon & Egg Hashbrown Casserole – Scratch-made Hashbrown Casserole hot off the grill is layered with pieces of crispy bacon, farm-fresh scrambled eggs, melted Colby cheese, fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, with Buttermilk Biscuits on the side.

– Scratch-made Hashbrown Casserole hot off the grill is layered with pieces of crispy bacon, farm-fresh scrambled eggs, melted Colby cheese, fried onions, diced tomatoes, and green onions, with Buttermilk Biscuits on the side. Butter Pecan French Toast Bake – Thick-cut country bread is soaked in vanilla custard, topped with cheesecake filling, baked ’til golden, with your choice of bacon or sausage. Praline pecan streusel and butter pecan syrup available as an upgrade.

LUNCH & DINNER

Herb Roasted Chicken – A half chicken, seasoned and slow-roasted in the oven until golden, crispy perfection and topped with a lemon herb butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, choice of classic side, and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins.

– A half chicken, seasoned and slow-roasted in the oven until golden, crispy perfection and topped with a lemon herb butter sauce. Served with mashed potatoes, choice of classic side, and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins. Hashbrown Casserole Shepherd’s Pie – Slow-braised pot roast and gravy with carrots, peas, onions, celery, and mashed potatoes, topped with a crispy griddled Hashbrown Casserole crust, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and green onions, and hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits on the side.

– Slow-braised pot roast and gravy with carrots, peas, onions, celery, and mashed potatoes, topped with a crispy griddled Hashbrown Casserole crust, sour cream, diced tomatoes, and green onions, and hand-rolled Buttermilk Biscuits on the side. Slow-Braised Pot Roast – A family classic featuring slow-roasted rib roast, carrots, onions, and celery in a savory, homestyle gravy with mashed potatoes, choice of classic side, and Buttermilk Biscuits or Corn Muffins.

SIPS & SWEETS

Butter Pecan Sticky Buns – Warm, tender sweet dough in our butter pecan sauce and baked with a gooey praline pecan topping.

– Warm, tender sweet dough in our butter pecan sauce and baked with a gooey praline pecan topping. Cinnamon Roll Skillet – Freshly baked mini cinnamon rolls with a gooey cinnamon filling and topped with cream cheese icing.

– Freshly baked mini cinnamon rolls with a gooey cinnamon filling and topped with cream cheese icing. Brown Sugar Latte – A seasonal take on the classic latte with sweet brown sugar sauce, espresso, and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with butter pecan syrup (served hot or cold).

– A seasonal take on the classic latte with sweet brown sugar sauce, espresso, and steamed milk, topped with whipped cream and drizzled with butter pecan syrup (served hot or cold). Wild Berry Tea – A blend of freshly brewed iced tea bursting with flavors of juicy wild berries.

To learn more about Cracker Barrel, the new seasonal menu or to see the updated creative, please visit CrackerBarrel.com, and be sure to follow on Instagram and TikTok.

*One (1) Free Individual Classic Side (up to $3.99 retail value, exclusive of tax) with a qualifying in-restaurant purchase (“Promotion”) made on Saturday, August 23, 2025, through Sunday, August 24, 2025 (“Promotion Period”). Employees of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. are eligible for this Promotion. Qualifying purchases for this Promotion are dine-in restaurant purchases made during the Promotion Period, excluding taxes, gratuity, and purchases of Gift Cards and alcoholic beverages (“Qualifying Purchases”). Online and to-go purchases are not eligible. Offer is not available for Premium Sides or a la cart meat/meat Breakfast Sides. One free item per check. Has no cash value. Cracker Barrel reserves the right to modify or terminate this offer without notice at any time. Only available while supplies last. Additional restrictions may apply. Void where prohibited by law. Visit www.crackerbarrel.com to find a location near you.

Source: Cracker Barrel

