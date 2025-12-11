Cracker Barrel Spreads Holiday Cheer with Free Toys for Kids and Festive Offers for Families

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is celebrating the 2025 holiday season with family-friendly promotions designed to make celebrations easier and more affordable. From December 10 through December 24, 2025, the restaurant chain offers free toys with kids’ meals, weekday value dining options, and convenient Heat & Serve holiday meal packages available for pickup at nearly 660 locations nationwide.

Free Toy Promotion with Kids’ Meals Through December 24

Families dining at Cracker Barrel through Christmas Eve receive a complimentary toy valued up to $5 from the Old Country Store with each purchased kids’ meal. The selection includes travel games, trading cards, and entertainment options suitable for young children during holiday travel. For toys priced above $5, customers receive a $5 discount and pay only the difference. This offer applies exclusively to dine-in kids’ meals and excludes online and to-go orders.

Weekday Meals for Two Promotion Available Through February 2026

Cracker Barrel’s Meals for Two special provides all-day value Monday through Friday at $19.99 per package. Each meal includes two entrees plus a choice of shareable appetizer or dessert. Guests can add a cup of soup and house salad for an additional $5 per person. The promotion runs through February 5, 2026, and applies only to dine-in service at participating locations.

Holiday Heat & Serve Meals Simplify Home Entertaining

Pre-ordered holiday meal packages prepare in three hours or less and serve groups ranging from four to ten people. Available options include the Holiday Ham Heat & Serve Feast serving 8-10 guests with sugar-cured ham, cornbread dressing, gravy, cranberry relish, mac and cheese, mashed potatoes, green beans, rolls, apple streusel pie, and pecan pie. Smaller gatherings can select the Holiday Ham Heat & Serve Family Dinner for 4-6 people or the Premium Prime Rib Heat & Serve Family Dinner featuring slow-roasted prime rib with au jus and horseradish sauce.

Holiday Pie Selection and Ordering Details

Seasonal pie varieties available for individual purchase include Apple Streusel, Pecan, Chocolate Pecan, and Cinnamon Roll flavors. Customers can pre-order all Heat & Serve meals and pies through the Cracker Barrel website for pickup between December 21-28, 2025. Orders must be placed in advance to ensure availability at the desired location.

Marketing Strategy Emphasizes Family Tradition and Convenience

Sarah Moore, Chief Marketing Officer for Cracker Barrel, emphasized the company’s focus on reducing holiday stress for families while maintaining traditional dining experiences. The Lebanon, Tennessee-based restaurant chain positions these promotions as solutions for busy families managing holiday travel, meal planning, and celebrations during the demanding December schedule.

Terms and Restrictions Apply to Promotional Offers

The free toy promotion excludes taxes and cannot combine with other discounts or previous purchases. Availability varies by location. The Meals for Two offer prohibits takeout, delivery, and online ordering, applying only to dine-in service. Soup and salad additions require Meals for Two purchase and do not allow mixing options. All promotional terms remain subject to modification and local regulations.

Source: Cracker Barrel

More Eat & Drink

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email