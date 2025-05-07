Cracker Barrel’s Iconic Campfire Meals Return

Some things are just too iconic to be gone forever. After seven long years, Cracker Barrel Old Country Store ® is welcoming back the brand’s beloved Campfire Meals – including an all new Campfire Shrimp Skillet, alongside Campfire Chicken and Campfire Beef, plus a new decadent S’mores Brownie Skillet featuring a HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bar. Starting today, devotees and new guests eager to lean into summertime flavors can go to their local store to enjoy one of the brand’s most-requested items – but only for a limited time.

Cracker Barrel’s Campfire Meals deliver the same distinctive, smoky taste as a meal (or sweet treat) prepared over a campfire, but without the hassle. Each Campfire Meal is braised with a signature blend of Campfire Seasoning, wrapped in tin foil and slow cooked to induce a bounty of aroma and flavor for guests to unlock right at the table. Each meal is served alongside Buttermilk Biscuits and Cornbread Muffins. The lineup features:

Campfire Shrimp Skillet – Starting at $10.99, this latest addition to the Campfire menu features grilled shrimp and andouille sausage cooked in a buttery broth with campfire-seasoned corn and potatoes, served in a cast iron skillet.

Campfire Chicken – A savory, marinated half-chicken is seasoned with campfire spices, slow-cooked with sweet corn on the cob, red skin potatoes, carrots, grape tomatoes and onions in a buttery broth.

Campfire Beef – Tender beef is slow-braised with the same classic campfire vegetables and spices, sealed in foil for hearty, savory goodness.

To round out the Campfire Meal experience, guests can delight in two new dessert skillets:

The S’mores Brownie Skillet is a unique nod to the experience of making s’mores over a campfire. The new dessert features a rich chocolate brownie topped with a roasted marshmallow and a melting HERSHEY’S Milk Chocolate Bar, all served warm over crumbled graham crackers and paired with a scoop of vanilla ice cream drizzled with chocolate sauce.

Building off the success of Cracker Barrel’s seasonal cinnamon roll pie, the new Cinnamon Roll Skillet features delicious, fresh-baked, warm mini cinnamon rolls with a gooey cinnamon filling and topped off with sweet cream cheese icing.

Accompanying Campfire Meals are a full line of Campfire-inspired finds to discover in Cracker Barrel’s Country Store. The collection features s’mores flavored candies along with the brand’s own signature Campfire Seasoning – a jar of the special spice blend used to prepare the Campfire Meals in-stores – to provide guests with a chance to capture the essence and flavors of the experience with their own summer campfire cookout.

Follow along with Cracker Barrel on Instagram , TikTok and visit CrackerBarrel.com to order online or to learn more about the Campfire and summer menus.

