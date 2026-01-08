Cracker Barrel Brings Back Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket for Winter 2026

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store is welcoming winter with the return of two menu classics and an all-new flavor innovation. Starting today, guests can enjoy the beloved Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket, both back by popular demand, alongside the introduction of Spicy Maple sauce. These offerings anchor Cracker Barrel’s winter Meals for Two promotion, available Monday through Friday starting at $19.99.

Hamburger Steak Returns to Cracker Barrel Menu After Guest Requests

The Hamburger Steak makes its comeback as one of Cracker Barrel’s most requested dishes. This menu staple first appeared when the restaurant chain opened its doors in 1969. The dish features seasoned beef topped with savory buttery garlic sauce, served with two or three classic sides and warm made-from-scratch buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins. Guests can order it smothered with sautéed onions and rich brown gravy for traditional Southern-style preparation.

“Bringing back Hamburger Steak and Eggs in The Basket was an easy choice,” said Thomas Yun, Cracker Barrel VP of Menu Strategy and Innovation. “Not only are they timeless favorites with deep roots on our menu, but they’re also among the most requested dishes from our guests.”

Eggs in The Basket Makes Nostalgic Breakfast Return

The Eggs in The Basket breakfast offering returns as a nostalgic favorite. This dish features two slices of golden-grilled sourdough bread with an egg nestled in the center, served with bacon or sausage and one classic side. The breakfast item joins the winter lineup as part of Cracker Barrel’s focus on comfort classics.

Cracker Barrel Meals for Two Winter Promotion Details

Cracker Barrel’s winter Meals for Two promotion offers all-day dining value Monday through Friday. The $19.99 package includes a choice of shareable starter or dessert plus two hearty entrées such as Hamburger Steak, Eggs in The Basket, or the Breakfast Burger. Guests can add a cup of soup and house salad for $5 per person for additional comfort options.

New Spicy Maple Sauce Adds Bold Flavor to Winter Menu

Cracker Barrel introduces Spicy Maple sauce as its newest flavor innovation. The sauce blends the restaurant’s signature maple syrup with a unique spice mix, creating a sweet-heat balance. The sauce pairs with Crispy Tender Dippers and the Breakfast Burger.

“This isn’t just another trend; it’s a flavor innovation rooted in tradition,” said Yun. “We’ve taken a beloved ingredient and given it a bold, spicy twist that’s as distinctive as it is delicious.”

Additional Winter Menu Items Available at Cracker Barrel

Cracker Barrel’s winter lineup includes several limited-time comfort offerings:

The Breakfast Burger: Features an all-beef burger patty with crispy bacon, sunny-side-up egg, two slices of melted American cheese, and Cracker Barrel’s Hashbrown Casserole on a toasted bun

Southern BBQ Ribs: Slow-cooked fall-apart ribs topped with tangy and sweet brown sugar BBQ sauce, served with choice of two or three classic sides and buttermilk biscuits or corn muffins (available daily while supplies last)

Grandma’s Sampler: Choice of two buttermilk pancakes or two slices of French toast, plus two eggs, bacon, sausage, sugar cured or country ham, and one classic side with pure natural syrup and butter

Steak & Eggs: Grilled New York strip steak with buttery garlic sauce, two eggs, choice of classic side, and warm buttermilk biscuits

Broccoli Cheese Casserole: Returning favorite featuring broccoli and rice in rich cheese sauce topped with crushed buttery cracker crumbles

Where to Find Cracker Barrel Winter Menu Offerings

The winter menu items are available now at Cracker Barrel locations nationwide. Guests can find their nearest restaurant location and explore the complete seasonal menu at CrackerBarrel.com. Follow Cracker Barrel on Instagram and TikTok for additional menu updates and promotions.

