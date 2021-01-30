The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered in Tennessee.
The aforementioned vaccines require two doses. Below is a breakdown of the total number of Tennesseeans who have received the vaccine and the percentage of the population who has received at least one dose, as well as, percentages of Rutherford County residents who have received the vaccine.
*all information below is from the Tennessee Department of Health
Last update: January 29, 2021
Tennessee State Totals
|Date
|Total Vaccinations in State of TN
|Percentage of People Statewide With at Least One Dose
|January 29, 2021
|612,688
|6.66%
|Jan 28, 2021
|578,954
|6.34%
|Jan 26, 2021
|528,630
|6.06%
|Jan 24, 2021
|486,197
|5.76%
|Jan 22, 2021
|438,577
|Jan 18, 2021
|370,895
|Jan 14, 2021
|330,775
|Jan 11, 2021
|271,575
|Jan 8, 2021
|215,427
|Jan 4, 2021
|169,070
|Jan 1, 2021
|126,887
|Dec 29, 2020
|79,282
|Dec 25, 2020
|53,258
|Dec 22, 2020
|24,236
|Dec 18, 2020
|2,711
*information on the percentage of Tennesseans to receive at least one dose became available beginning January 24, 2021
Rutherford County
Here is a look at the percentage of Rutherford County residents who have received first and second doses:
|Date
|Reported Percentage of County Population With 1st Dose
|Reported Percentage of County Population With 2nd Dose
|Jan 29, 2021
|2.58%
|1.34%
|Jan 28, 2021
|2.56%
|1.21%
|Jan 26, 2021
|2.48%
|1.07%
Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine
Tennessee health care providers are now administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans as outlined in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Tennessee’s phased approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19.
Tennesseans will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the phase in which they fall.
Rutherford County vaccine administration
Vaccines in Rutherford County will be distributed in phases in accordance with the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. When the time for your phase arrives, more information will be available.
Currently, individuals in Phase 1a1, 1a2 and those who are 75 years of age or older are eligible to sign up on the Rutherford County COVID-19 Waitlist to receive a vaccination appointment in Rutherford County.
If you are in one of the aforementioned phases, click here to request an appointment.
If you are not in one of those phases, continue to visit http://health.rutherfordcountytn.gov/ for updated information.
For those outside of Rutherford County
- Visit https://covid19.tn.gov/
- Select your county under “Vaccine Info & Appointments” to learn what phase your county is in and how to make an appointment
You can find more information on The Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information page here: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html
More Coronavirus News
- Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count January 29, 2021
- COVID-19 Cases Among Children January 28, 2021
- COVID-19 Dashboard: New Cases in Schools January 27, 2021
- Total Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee January 23, 2021
- TN Health Dept Announces Updates to COVID-19 Vaccination Plan January 23, 2021
- Two Cases of COVID-19 Variant Confirmed in Tennessee January 21, 2021