The Moderna and Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is currently being administered in Tennessee.

The aforementioned vaccines require two doses. Below is a breakdown of the total number of Tennesseeans who have received the vaccine and the percentage of the population who has received at least one dose, as well as, percentages of Rutherford County residents who have received the vaccine.

*all information below is from the Tennessee Department of Health

Last update: January 29, 2021

Tennessee State Totals

Date Total Vaccinations in State of TN Percentage of People Statewide With at Least One Dose January 29, 2021 612,688 6.66% Jan 28, 2021 578,954 6.34% Jan 26, 2021 528,630 6.06% Jan 24, 2021 486,197 5.76% Jan 22, 2021 438,577 Jan 18, 2021 370,895 Jan 14, 2021 330,775 Jan 11, 2021 271,575 Jan 8, 2021 215,427 Jan 4, 2021 169,070 Jan 1, 2021 126,887 Dec 29, 2020 79,282 Dec 25, 2020 53,258 Dec 22, 2020 24,236 Dec 18, 2020 2,711

*information on the percentage of Tennesseans to receive at least one dose became available beginning January 24, 2021

Rutherford County

Here is a look at the percentage of Rutherford County residents who have received first and second doses:

Date Reported Percentage of County Population With 1st Dose Reported Percentage of County Population With 2nd Dose Jan 29, 2021 2.58% 1.34% Jan 28, 2021 2.56% 1.21% Jan 26, 2021 2.48% 1.07%

Getting the COVID-19 Vaccine

Tennessee health care providers are now administering COVID-19 vaccinations to Tennesseans as outlined in the COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. Tennessee’s phased approach to administering COVID-19 vaccines prioritizes those most at risk of illness and death from COVID-19.

Tennesseans will be eligible to receive a COVID-19 vaccination by the phase in which they fall.

Learn about the phases here.

Rutherford County vaccine administration

Vaccines in Rutherford County will be distributed in phases in accordance with the Tennessee COVID-19 Vaccination Plan. When the time for your phase arrives, more information will be available.

Currently, individuals in Phase 1a1, 1a2 and those who are 75 years of age or older are eligible to sign up on the Rutherford County COVID-19 Waitlist to receive a vaccination appointment in Rutherford County.

If you are in one of the aforementioned phases, click here to request an appointment.

If you are not in one of those phases, continue to visit http://health.rutherfordcountytn.gov/ for updated information.



For those outside of Rutherford County

Visit https://covid19.tn.gov/

Select your county under “Vaccine Info & Appointments” to learn what phase your county is in and how to make an appointment

You can find more information on The Tennessee Department of Health’s COVID-19 Vaccine Information page here: https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/covid-19-vaccine-information.html