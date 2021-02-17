How Has COVID-19 Affected you_ Take Our Survey

How has COVID-19 affected you, your family, your job, your school, etc? March 5 marks one year since COVID-19 was detected in Tennessee and we’re asking you, our readers, how COVID-19 has affected you and the various aspects of your day-to-day life over the last year.
Please take our survey below.
For completing the survey in full, you have a chance to win a $500 gift card to Whole Foods. More details below!
More Coronavirus Stories
- Rutherford County Coronavirus Case Count February 16, 2021
- Tennessee to Begin COVID-19 Vaccination of Adults Age 65 and Older, Teachers February 16, 2021
- COVID-19: Rutherford County & State Vaccination Totals February 13, 2021
- COVID-19 Cases Among Children February 13, 2021
- Total Coronavirus Case Count in Tennessee February 13, 2021
- Rutherford County Activates COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center February 11, 2021