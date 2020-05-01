The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

On Saturday, May 2, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Blount County

William Blount High School

219 County Farm Road, Maryville

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Bradley County

Cleveland Middle School

3635 Georgetown Road NW, Cleveland

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Carroll County

Carroll County Civic Center

201 Mustang Drive, Huntingdon

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Carter County

Hampton High School

766 First Ave., Hampton

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Fentress County

Fentress County Public Library

306 South Main St., Jamestown

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing

1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lincoln County

Senior Citizens Center

908 Washington St. West, Fayetteville

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Rutherford County

McKnight Park

120 DeJarnette Lane, Murfreesboro

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

On Sunday, May 3, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Campbell County

Jacksboro Middle School

150 Eagle Circle, Jacksboro

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Giles County

Giles County Agripark

2030 Elkton Pike, Pulaski

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing

1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Lauderdale County

Ripley Elementary School

100 Highway 19, Ripley

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Sequatchie County

Sequatchie Schools Complex

7079 TN-28, Dunlap

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Sumner County

Gallatin High School

700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Unicoi County

Unicoi County High School

700 Mohawk Drive, Erwin

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Warren County

Warren County Farmers Market

100 Market St., McMinnville

1 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come to one of these events to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events.

TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at our local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.