The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 16 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
On Saturday, May 2, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Blount County
William Blount High School
219 County Farm Road, Maryville
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Bradley County
Cleveland Middle School
3635 Georgetown Road NW, Cleveland
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Carroll County
Carroll County Civic Center
201 Mustang Drive, Huntingdon
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Carter County
Hampton High School
766 First Ave., Hampton
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Fentress County
Fentress County Public Library
306 South Main St., Jamestown
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln County
Senior Citizens Center
908 Washington St. West, Fayetteville
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Rutherford County
McKnight Park
120 DeJarnette Lane, Murfreesboro
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
On Sunday, May 3, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Campbell County
Jacksboro Middle School
150 Eagle Circle, Jacksboro
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Giles County
Giles County Agripark
2030 Elkton Pike, Pulaski
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Lauderdale County
Ripley Elementary School
100 Highway 19, Ripley
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Sequatchie County
Sequatchie Schools Complex
7079 TN-28, Dunlap
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Sumner County
Gallatin High School
700 Dan P. Herron Drive, Gallatin
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Unicoi County
Unicoi County High School
700 Mohawk Drive, Erwin
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Warren County
Warren County Farmers Market
100 Market St., McMinnville
1 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Anyone with concerns about their health or the health of a family member is invited to come to one of these events to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested. Test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events.
TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at our local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.