The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.
On Saturday, April 25, ten COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Bledsoe County
Bledsoe County High School
877 Main Street, Pikeville
9 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Gibson County
Milan Elementary School
1100 Middle Road, Milan
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Greene County
Greene County Fairgrounds
123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Jefferson County
Walters State Community College
Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center
1615 Pavilion Drive, White Pine
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Knox County
Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area
500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville
10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Maury County
Columbia State Community College
1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Shelby County
Christ Community Health Center
969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Smith County
Smith County Ag Center
159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Williamson County
Williamson County Ag Expo Center
4215 Long Lane, Franklin
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
On Sunday, April 26, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:
Anderson County
Roane State Community College
Oak Ridge Campus
701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge
9 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Franklin County
Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion
1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester
11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
Hamilton County
Opus Inspections Emissions Testing
1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga
8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
Hawkins County
Volunteer High School
1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill
9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Henderson County
First Methodist Church
27 East Church St., Lexington
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Lawrence County
Rotary Park
927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg
12 p.m. – 3 p.m.
Montgomery County
Montgomery County Health Department
330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville
9 a.m. – 12 p.m.
Putnam County
Putnam County Health Department
701 County Services Drive, Cookeville
12 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.
Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.
Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.
Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their test results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.
TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events.
TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at our local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.
Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.
TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.