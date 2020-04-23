The Tennessee Department of Health will offer 18 drive-through events across the state this weekend to make COVID-19 testing available to Tennesseans who are concerned about their health or the health of their family members.

On Saturday, April 25, ten COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Bledsoe County

Bledsoe County High School

877 Main Street, Pikeville

9 a.m. – 1 p.m.

Gibson County

Milan Elementary School

1100 Middle Road, Milan

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Greene County

Greene County Fairgrounds

123 Fairgrounds Circle, Greeneville

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing

1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Jefferson County

Walters State Community College

Great Smoky Mountains Expo Center

1615 Pavilion Drive, White Pine

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Knox County

Knoxville City Auditorium, Parking Area

500 Howard Baker Ave., Knoxville

10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Maury County

Columbia State Community College

1665 Hampshire Pike, Columbia

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Shelby County

Christ Community Health Center

969 Frayser Blvd., Memphis

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Smith County

Smith County Ag Center

159 Ag Center Lane, Carthage

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Williamson County

Williamson County Ag Expo Center

4215 Long Lane, Franklin

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

On Sunday, April 26, eight COVID-19 drive-through testing sites will be open at the following locations in Tennessee:

Anderson County

Roane State Community College

Oak Ridge Campus

701 Briarcliff Ave., Oak Ridge

9 a.m. – 4 p.m.

Franklin County

Southern Middle Tennessee Pavilion

1041 Wilton Circle, Winchester

11 a.m. – 2 p.m.

Hamilton County

Opus Inspections Emissions Testing

1620 Riverfront Parkway, Chattanooga

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

Hawkins County

Volunteer High School

1050 Volunteer St., Church Hill

9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Henderson County

First Methodist Church

27 East Church St., Lexington

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Lawrence County

Rotary Park

927 North Military Ave., Lawrenceburg

12 p.m. – 3 p.m.

Montgomery County

Montgomery County Health Department

330 Pageant Lane, Clarksville

9 a.m. – 12 p.m.

Putnam County

Putnam County Health Department

701 County Services Drive, Cookeville

12 p.m. – 4 p.m.

Anyone with health concerns, or who has concerns about the health of a family member, is invited to come to one of these locations this weekend to receive testing for COVID-19. This testing will be provided at no cost to participants, and those who come for testing can remain in their vehicles throughout the process of collecting their samples.

Health department nurses and/or National Guard medics at each site will collect nasal swabs from those who want to be tested, and test results may be available within 72 hours after the samples arrive at the lab, depending on lab volume.

Information will be provided at the testing locations on what participants can expect after being tested. This information is also available online at www.tn.gov/content/dam/tn/health/documents/cedep/novel-coronavirus/TestedGuidance.pdf.

Those who wish to be tested for COVID-19 at these events should be prepared to share their contact information so health department staff members can provide their test results. Everyone who is tested will be contacted about their test results, whether they are negative or positive, and given further instructions to protect their health and the health of those around them. Anyone tested at these events should be prepared to isolate themselves at home while awaiting their test results.

TDH has had high participation in drive-through testing events. Those in line at a testing site by the announced closing time will be served if possible. Please note public restroom facilities are not available at the drive-through testing events.

TDH also offers COVID-19 testing at no cost to patients throughout the week at our local county health departments. Learn more about TDH drive-through testing events this weekend and other locations for testing at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/remote-assessment-sites.html.

Tennessee’s Coronavirus Public Information Lines are open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m., CDT daily at 833-556-2476 or 877-857-2945.

TDH is posting updated COVID-19 case numbers by 2 p.m. CDT each day at www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov.html. Find additional information at www.tn.gov/governor/covid-19.html and www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html.