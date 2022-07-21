COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.
Below is a graph showing what precautions to take for counties with low, medium and high levels.
|Low
|Medium
|High
|
|
|
Here’s a look at the latest community levels of COVID-19 across Middle Tennessee (updated July 21, 2022):
Cheatham County
Community Level: Medium
Davidson County
Community Level: High
Dickson County
Community Level: Medium
Maury County
Community Level: Medium
Robertson County
Community Level: High
Rutherford County
Community Level: Medium
Sumner County
Community Level: Medium
Williamson County
Community Level: Medium
Wilson County
Community Level: Low
