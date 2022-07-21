Thursday, July 21, 2022
COVID-19

COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

Source Staff
Source Staff
The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Below is a graph showing what precautions to take for counties with low, medium and high levels.

Low Medium High

Here’s a look at the latest community levels of COVID-19 across Middle Tennessee (updated July 21, 2022):

Cheatham County
Community Level: Medium

Davidson County
Community Level: High

Dickson County
Community Level: Medium

Maury County
Community Level: Medium

Robertson County
Community Level: High

Rutherford County
Community Level: Medium

Sumner County
Community Level: Medium

Williamson County
Community Level: Medium

Wilson County
Community Level: Low

