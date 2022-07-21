COVID-19 Community Levels Across Middle Tennessee

The CDC provides a tool called COVID-19 Community Levels. This tool helps communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

Below is a graph showing what precautions to take for counties with low, medium and high levels.

Here’s a look at the latest community levels of COVID-19 across Middle Tennessee (updated July 21, 2022):

Cheatham County

Community Level: Medium

Davidson County

Community Level: High

Dickson County

Community Level: Medium

Maury County

Community Level: Medium

Robertson County

Community Level: High

Rutherford County

Community Level: Medium

Sumner County

Community Level: Medium

Williamson County

Community Level: Medium

Wilson County

Community Level: Low

