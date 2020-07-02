It is summer. It is hot. You are ready to head off to the pool to meet your friends and hang by the pool. Not this year. Due to COVID-19, pools, parks, and athletic facilities are seeing some major changes. Here is the rundown of what is happening.

Smyrna Outdoor Activity Center and Parks

Hate to be the bearer of bad news, but for now Smyrna Outdoor Adventure Center (SOAC), Splash Town Pool, Splash Pad at Gregory Mill Park, all basketball courts, and volleyball courts remain closed. However, SOAC is offering a number of activities for kids online through their Facebook page. Also, they are going to follow through with their youth camps, which are selling out fast, beginning on July 6.

Off-site, Smyrna Parks and Recreation will be offering some Family Floats and Kayaking. Reservations are required for each event. Check the Activity Center’s July Calendar for all dates.

Beginning June 1, the park shelters and buildings opened back up for rentals to groups of less than 50, and only one group per day. The Town of Smyrna’s parks are open to the public including walking trails and playground equipment.

The baseball and softball fields are open for youth practice and some adult activities employing CDC guidelines and social distancing. All bleachers have been removed, and spectators are being asked to bring their own chairs and to social distance. Concessions are available with workers wearing masks and gloves. Soccer fields are closed with the exception of league skills training.

“The Town asks anyone accessing these facilities to adhere to the guidelines and recommendation of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as well as Governor Lee’s Tennessee Pledge,” said Kathy Ferrell, Public Information Officer, Towne of Smyrna.

Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Pools and Parks

Pools are open for organized activities only in Murfreesboro, this includes lap swim, water aerobics, rehab time, and some swim team practice. No open swim, and no water park. Murfreesboro Parks and Recreations is following the Governor’s swimming pool guidelines through the Tennessee Pledge.

“We encourage the public to follow CDC guidelines,” said Murfreesboro Parks and Recreation Director Nate Williams, “which includes the wearing of face masks, keeping the vulnerable at home, using hand sanitizer and hand washing, and employing social distancing.”

Sports Com and Patterson Park are open for use of the exercise facilities, but there are changes. Some of the equipment has been moved into other rooms to allow for more space between those working out. Also, the gyms and racket ball courts are still closed. There are many hand sanitizing stations throughout the workout areas.

As in Smyrna, the ball fields are open for non-contact sports using current COVID-19 best practices for those sports. The trails, the Greenway, and the Bark Parks are re-opened.

Fitness classes are taking place with some modifications, including smaller classes and the use of larger spaces so that participants are a minimum of six feet apart. These classes include yoga, Zumba, and cardio classes.

Adams Tennis Complex is open for play using strict social distancing rules, and limited open areas. Water fountains and coffee stations are closed.

“We are asking seniors and those with underlying illnesses who are more vulnerable to continue to remain home,” said Williams. “We want to offer the use of the facilities, but we want to keep people safe.”