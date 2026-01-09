Covenant School Closed Friday Amid MNPD Investigation

The Covenant School in Nashville was closed Friday, January 9, as Metro Nashville Police investigated an incident that occurred on campus overnight, according to WSMV4.

A school spokesperson confirmed the closure was due to an ongoing investigation involving MNPD. Police told WSMV4 that someone was seen wandering on the school’s campus during overnight hours.

Authorities said no break-ins were reported.

The school closed for the day out of caution while the investigation continues.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! Email