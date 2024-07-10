Courtney Whitson Joins Blue Raider Basketball Staff

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. – Middle Tennessee great Courtney Whitson has been named to the Blue Raiders’ women’s basketball staff, announced by Head Coach Rick Insell Tuesday.

Her responsibilities as the new Assistant Coach – Coordinator of Basketball Relations will include collaborating directly with Coach Insell to help cultivate a competitive NCAA Division I Women’s Basketball program. This role involves coaching student-athletes during practices and games, providing personalized skill training, recruiting both academically accomplished and skilled players, and fostering community engagement. Key responsibilities encompass managing communication with university officials, coordinating travel logistics, overseeing recruiting efforts, executing community service initiatives and NCAA Life Skill programs, as well as nurturing athletes’ personal growth for their university and community roles.

Additionally, Whitson will evaluate eligibility transcripts, maintain digital platforms, orchestrate game day recruitment activities, and liaise with various stakeholders, ensuring adherence to NCAA guidelines, while mentoring athletes, enforcing NCAA compliance, and contributing to team events and fundraisers.

Source: MTSU

More Sports News

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email