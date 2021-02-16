Rutherford County Offices will remain closed on Wednesday, February 17 due to weather conditions.

Essential departments will continue services.

Rutherford County Health Department and other regional health departments will not be administering vaccines tomorrow (Wed. Feb 17) at pods or vaccination sites due to weather conditions. If you have an appointment scheduled for tomorrow, you can expect a phone call and/or text with information on how to reschedule.

RCHD wants to assure persons scheduled for second doses, that you will still receive your second dose within an effective time frame and will not have to begin the series again.

Thank you again for your understanding and patience.

More information will be released as it becomes available.