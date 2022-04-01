Several fire departments in Rutherford County are sending equipment and manpower to help battle the Sevier County wildfire in East Tennessee after a request for assistance was issued through the Tennessee Mutual Aid System.

Three members of the La Vergne Fire and Rescue Department were sent Wednesday night on a company pumper truck along with three members of Rutherford County Fire Department who provided a company tanker truck. Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department sent eight of its members Thursday morning along with two of its pumper trucks.

“We’ve been watching the operations in Wears Valley very closely,” says LFRD Chief Ronny Beasley. “This has been a quick moving fire and as soon as a call for aid went out we knew we had to help.”

“We will continue to support the firefighting efforts in Sevierville as needed,” says RCFR Chief Larry Farley. “The more personnel who are able to assist operations, the quicker we can get this wildfire under control.”

“Murfreesboro Fire Rescue Department is part of the Tennessee Mutual Aid System, and anytime there is a need we are ready to deploy,” said MFRD Chief Mark Foulks. “This is the volunteer state, and our department is here to help even though you don’t know what you will be facing once you get there with high winds and both wildland and structure fires.”