Country Singer Riley Green to Make Acting Debut on ‘Marshals’

On Sunday, April 19th, country music star Riley Green will make his acting debut on ‘Marshals’. Green will portray Garrett, a former Navy SEAL, in an episode that finds the Marshals on the hunt after receiving a tip about a dangerous fugitive on the loose. The episode description teases that ‘Kayce and Cal struggle to reckon with their time at war when a former SEAL brother, Garrett (Riley Green), drifts back into their lives as they hunt a vicious enemy.'”

Green gave a sneak peek of the episode on his Instagram, in which Green is playing a new song, “My Way,” dropping on Friday. If you are headed to see Green’s headlining show at Bridgestone Arena on Saturday, you might get to hear the song. A few tickets still remain for the show here.

Marshals airs Sundays on CBS at 8 pm and is available to stream on Paramount+.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Riley Green (@rileyduckman)

About ‘Marshals’

Marshals stars Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton. With the Yellowstone Ranch behind him, Dutton joins an elite unit of U.S. Marshals, combining his skills as a cowboy and Navy SEAL to bring range justice to Montana, where he and his teammates must balance family, duty and the high psychological cost that comes with serving as the last line of defense in the region’s war on violence.

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