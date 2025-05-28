Country Singer Gavin Adcock Arrested in Wilson County

Country singer-songwriter Gavin Adcock is facing multiple charges after being arrested by the Tennessee Highway Patrol in Wilson County last week, WSMV reports.

The Georgia native was arrested May 21 and was charged with reckless driving and having an open container of alcohol in his vehicle. He was also charged with registration violations.

Adcock, 26, posted a $1,000 bond and was released around 4:34 a.m. on May 22, according to the Wilson County Sheriff’s Office.

Slated to join Morgan Wallen’s I’m The Problem Tour later this year, Adcock is known for fan-favorite tracks such as “A Cigarette,” “Deep End,” and “Ain’t No Cure.”

