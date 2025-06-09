Country Singer Conner Smith Involved in Fatal Pedestrian Crash on 3rd Avenue North

A pedestrian, identified as 77-year-old Dorothy Dobbins, was killed Sunday night after she was struck by a vehicle on 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street.

The preliminary investigation indicates that a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck, driven by Conner Smith, 24, was traveling north on 3rd Avenue North as Dobbins was crossing the roadway. It appears that she was inside a marked crosswalk when she was struck around 7:30 p.m. Dobbins, who lived nearby, was transported to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died. TMZ confirmed that the driver of the pickup truck was country artist Conner Smith. They published a statement from Smith’s attorney: “On June 8th, Mr. Smith was involved in a car accident that tragically claimed a life. His heart goes out to Ms. Dobbins’ family during this incredibly difficult time. Mr. Smith continues to cooperate fully with the ongoing investigation.”

The preliminary contributing factor for this crash appears to be Smith failing to yield the right of way to the pedestrian. He showed no signs of impairment. There are no charges at present as the investigation continues.

