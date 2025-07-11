Country Singer Conner Smith Cited in Deadly Pedestrian Crash

The Traffic Division’s investigation into the June 8 fatal crash in which pedestrian Dorothy Dobbins, 77, was fatally injured by a Chevrolet Silverado pickup truck driven by country music artist Conner Smith , 24, resulted in Smith being charged tonight with Failure to Yield the Right of Way Resulting in Death (a Class A misdemeanor).

Smith, accompanied by his attorney, was issued a state misdemeanor citation just after 6 p.m. at the Traffic Division office.

The investigation shows Dobbins was crossing 3rd Avenue North near Van Buren Street in a marked crosswalk when she was hit by the pickup truck. After Dobbins was struck, witnesses reported Smith ran to her to render aid until NFD paramedics arrived. Dobbins was rushed to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where she died.

Officers found no evidence of impairment or distracted driving on the part of Smith. He is to appear for booking on the citation August 7.

