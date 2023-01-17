Country Music Singer, Actress Jana Kramer Selling Middle Tennessee Home

The Williamson County home of Jana Kramer and former husband Mike Caussin is on the market, reports Taste of Country.

The custom built home has five bedrooms, five and half bathrooms with over 5,000 square feet. Kramer and Caussin moved from Los Angeles to the area in 2019. This was a new build home that features a pool and an outdoor fireplace. Listed at $2.599 million, Nick Woodard of Benchmark Realty holds the listing for the home.

The couple filed for divorced in 2021, it finalized in July 2021 and Kramer kept the martial home. See photos from the listing here.

Kramer announced on social media, she will be building a new home.

Stating, “A new chapter is coming. Our sacred space. Last summer I remember sitting in my living room and having a tug at my heart that I needed to part ways with the house we built. Sometimes you can change all the furniture you want and try to make it new and it can still hold memories you might not want to see or feel. Energy is real. I didn’t run from the house…. I tried to make it new and I wanted to give it time for the kids since there was so much change, so being in their familiar place felt best. But in the end, making a new space was what felt good for the soul and after hours and many days sitting on top of the hill and asking for clarity and signs , and talking to the kids about it, we bought the lot.”