Country Music Hall of Fame will Offer Pay What You Want to Locals

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will offer pay-what-you-want admission for Nashville area residents beginning Wednesday, Jan. 1, through Friday, Jan. 31, 2025. Providing an opportunity for locals to explore the museum and the history of country music, the pay-what-you-want admission will apply to those living in Nashville-Davidson and its bordering counties – Cheatham, Robertson, Rutherford, Sumner, Williamson and Wilson.

Visitors are encouraged to reserve tickets in advance. Timed tickets are available for museum entry between 9 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., with a limited number of museum admission tickets available each day. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and offers a variety of family and public programs, which are included with pay-what-you-want admission and based on availability.

PMC is offering $10 parking for locals who visit the museum in January between 8 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the Walk of Fame Park Garage, based on availability. The garage is located across the street from the museum at 121 4th Ave S. There is a maximum six-hour parking limit and validation must be obtained at the museum Information Desk to receive the discount.

Visit the museum’s website for locals, which includes information on reserving tickets and parking, as well as upcoming programs included with pay-what-you-want admission.

Museum visitors can explore, discover and create through a variety of family-friendly programs and activities on weekends. Young explorer and sensory kits, scavenger hunts, coloring pages and gallery interactives are always available.

Visitors to the museum will also be able to explore current exhibitions including the museum’s newest exhibition Rosanne Cash: Time Is a Mirror. Other current exhibitions include American Currents: State of the Music; Luke Combs: The Man I Am; Night Train to Nashville: Music City Rhythm & Blues Revisited and Western Edge: The Roots and Reverberations of Los Angeles Country-Rock, presented by City National Bank.

Please Join Our FREE Newsletter! First name or full name Email