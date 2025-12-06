Country Music Hall of Fame to Host Writers Round with Lainey Wilson, Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson

The Country Music Hall of Fame® and Museum will host a Writers Round with Lainey Wilson and her most consistent songwriting partners — Trannie Anderson and Dallas Wilson — on Tuesday, Jan. 13, in the museum’s CMA Theater.

During this program, the three friends — who call themselves the Heart Wranglers — will share the stage to perform some of the songs they have written together. The writing trio has earned Grammy, CMA, and ACM nominations for their multi-platinum co-writes, including the singles “Heart Like a Truck,” “Somewhere Over Laredo,” “Wildflowers and Wild Horses,” and “Whirlwind,” as well as 9 other songs released across Lainey’s albums. Trannie Anderson met Lainey shortly after Anderson moved to Nashville from Texas in 2015. In addition to songs recorded by Lainey, Trannie has written songs recorded by Dan + Shay, Ella Langley, Reba McEntire, Nate Smith, Cole Swindell, Morgan Wallen and other artists. Nashville native Dallas Wilson met both Lainey and Trannie in 2017. His songs have also been recorded by Ernest, Corey Kent, Meghan Patrick, Dylan Scott, Teddy Swims and Mitchell Tenpenny, among others.

Included with museum admission. Tickets can be reserved by the public beginning Dec. 5, at 10 a.m. Reserve a spot here.

The program is offered in support of the museum’s exhibition Lainey Wilson: Tough as Nails. The exhibition, running until June 2026, traces Wilson’s story from her upbringing on her family’s farm in Baskin, Louisiana, to her rise to global fame.

